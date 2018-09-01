[New Alaska dinosaur children’s book fulfills promise

In this Aug. 9, 2018 photo, Janet Klein, left, holds her grandson, Sylas Reising, 4, while she visits with her daughter, Deborah Klein, center, and son-in-law George Reising, right, while looking over the children’s book “Alaska’s Dinosaurs and Other Cretaceous Creatures,” at Bishop’s Beach, in Homer, Alaska. A new children’s book out this month fulfills a request made by two Seward boys to their mother. Kai, 5, and Sylas Reising, 4, had seen a coloring book put out by the state of Texas about its dinosaurs. “They thoroughly enjoyed that,” said their grandmother, Homer writer and naturalist Janet Klein. “They asked Deborah, ‘Mom, we want a book on Alaska dinosaurs.’” Homer News via AP Michael Armstrong