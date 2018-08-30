Iosif Kobzon, singer dubbed ‘Soviet Sinatra,’ dies at age 80

FILE In this file photo taken on Monday, Oct. 27, 2014, Russian singer Iosif Kobzon, right, and Pro-Russian rebel leader Alexander Zakharchenko sing together during Iosif Kobzon’s concert in the town of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. Kobzon, an iconic Russian crooner and lawmaker dubbed “the Soviet Sinatra” for his decades-long career, has died. He was 80. The Russian State Duma said in a statement that Kobzon died earlier on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Dmitry Lovetsky, File AP Photo