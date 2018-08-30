Internal strife put aside as Miss America hopefuls arrive

This combination photo shows Miss America chairwoman Gretchen Carlson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4, 2018, left, and reigning Miss America Cara Mund competing at the Miss America 2018 pageant, in Atlantic City, N.J. on Sept. 10, 2017. Carlson has feuded on Twitter with reigning Miss America Cara Mund after Mund said she’d been “silenced” by pageant officials seeking to control what she says. (AP Photo) AP