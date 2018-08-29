Delta Sigma Theta pays tribute to soror, the Queen of Soul

Hundreds of members of Delta Sigma Theta have paid tribute to their soror, Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Detroit. The sorority’s traditional Omega Omega service lasted nearly an hour, saluting Franklin with song, scripture and words. Franklin, who was inducted into Delta Sigma Theta as an honorary member in 1992, was remembered as for her regal presence and love of her community. Carlos Osorio AP Photo