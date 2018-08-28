United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Cate Blanchett during a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Myanmar, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 at United Nations headquarters.
Cate Blanchett: Nothing prepared me for Rohingya suffering

The Associated Press

August 28, 2018 09:12 PM

UNITED NATIONS

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett says nothing prepared her for "the extent and depth of suffering" she saw when she visited camps in Bangladesh for Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled a violent crackdown by Myanmar's military.

In her very different role as a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. refugee agency, Blanchett told a U.N. Security Council meeting Tuesday that she heard "gut-wrenching accounts" of torture, rape and people seeing loved ones killed before their eyes.

"I am a mother, and I saw my children in the eyes of every single refugee child I met," she said. "I saw myself in every parent. How can any mother endure seeing her child thrown into a fire."

The two-time Academy Award winner, including one for best actress, said: "Their experiences will never leave me."

