Indiana couple weds at ‘A League of Their Own’ stadium

Kristopher Weisheit and Brittany Birk took their vows Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, from home plate at League Stadium in Huntingburg, Ind., while their groomsmen and bridesmaids lined up, respectively, along the first and third baselines. The stadium is featured in the 1992 movie about a women’s baseball league during World War II that starred Tom Hanks and Madonna. In one scene, Hanks’ team manager character tells one of his players: “there’s no crying in baseball.” The Herald via AP Nic Antaya