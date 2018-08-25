Controversial Kentucky mural reimagined in a ‘divine space’

In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 photo, paintings of African Americans, taken from the mural in the lobby, is part of Artist Karyn Olivier’s new work titled “Witness,” which she is creating around the dome in University of Kentucky’s Memorial Hall in Lexington, Ky. Olivier, a Trinidad-born and Philadelphia-based artist known for large works that play off public spaces, was chosen to create contextual art around the university’s controversial 1930s mural in the lobby by Ann Rice O’Hanlon. Lexington Herald-Leader via AP Charles Bertram