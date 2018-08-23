Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song

FILE - In this May 7, 2016, file photo, Steven Tyler attends “To the Rescue: Saving Animal Lives” Gala and Fundraiser held at Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles. Tyler is again demanding that President Donald Trump stop using the band’s songs at rallies. Tyler’s attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to the president Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, a day after the song “Livin’ on the Edge” was heard playing at a Trump rally in West Virginia. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision