Graffiti painted on home and lawn of ‘Top Chef’

FILE - In this April 5, 2016, file photo, Tom Colicchio attends the Food & Wine 2016 Best New Chefs Party at Event Block in New York. Police are investigating after political and religious symbols were painted on “Top Chef” producer and restaurateur Colicchio’s home and lawn on Long Island. Colicchio and his wife, Lori Silverbush, tweeted they discovered the graffiti on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. AP, File Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision