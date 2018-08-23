Woods-Mickelson set for pay-per-view Thanksgiving weekend

FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods shake hands after the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The winner-take-all match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is on. WarnerMedia says it has secured the rights for a pay-per-view event it is promoting as “The Match.” It will be 18 holes between Woods and Mickelson held Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. The winner will receive $9 million. The pay-per-view cost is to be announced later. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo