The Latest: Post Malone tweets thanks after jet lands safely

A private jet sits on the runway at New York Stewart International Airport after it made an emergency landing with blown tires, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New Windsor, N.Y. The troubled Gulfstream IV was en route from Teterboro to London Luton Airport in Luton, England, when the pilot realized shortly after takeoff that the tires had blown. The pilot began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted. Julio Cortez AP Photo