London Fire Brigade: ‘Hunky firefighter’ cliches are sexist

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 file photo firefighters rest as they take a break in battling a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London. The London Fire Brigade wants the media to stop depicting firefighters as hunky sex objects. The service says the images are sexist and deter women from joining the profession. The brigade has criticized reality TV show “Love Island” for including a “fire man challenge” in which male contestants had to strip down and pretend to rescue a woman in danger. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo