‘Crazy Rich Asians’ hoopla elicits mixed feelings in Asia

FILE: In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo, Actors Michelle Yeoh, from left, Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Ken Jeong and Awkwafina participate in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film “Crazy Rich Asians” at AOL Studios in New York. The craze for “Crazy Rich Asians” is hitting Asia, with a premiere in Singapore to be followed by openings in several neighboring countries later this week. Much of the movie was set in the wealthy city-state and the red carpet premiere Tuesday night for the over-the-top romantic comedy was expected to draw an enthusiastic crowd after its box-office bonanza in the U.S. Critics say its satirical portrayal of an uber-rich Singaporean Chinese family fails to showcase the city’s ethnic diversity. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision