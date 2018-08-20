David Cross show on at Utah college after ‘offensive’ tweet

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2004 file photo comedian David Cross and actress Jessica Walter, of the television comedy “arrested Development,” arrive for the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The University of Utah says a tweet from comedian Cross showing him wearing undergarments sacred to the Mormon faith was “deeply offensive.” Still, President Ruth Watkins resisted online calls to cancel his upcoming performance on campus, saying in a statement Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, the photo intended to promote the show is protected by the First Amendment. Kevork Djansezian,File AP Photo