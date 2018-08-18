‘Crazy cat lady’ curbing Boise’s feral feline population

In this June 22, 2018 photo, wearing a T-shirt with a print of Frasier, her first rescued cat, artist Millie Reddig said painting for animal advocate fundraisers ultimately led her to start painting her Toyota Camry in Boise, Idaho. Millie Reddig will tell you she’s not your average crazy cat lady. And she isn’t. The 71-year-old Boise woman has learned how to trap feral cats to ensure they’re spayed or neutered. She paints portraits of cats — her cats, other people’s cats, cats for local pet adoption fundraisers, and yes, even dogs. And then there’s her car: a 1993 Toyota Camry she’s painted and dubbed the Catmobile. Idaho Statesman via AP Darin Oswald