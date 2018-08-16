Detroit residents remember Aretha Franklin, impact on city

Leslie Mathews, left, and Emma Lockridge sit in New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul” who sang with matchless style on such classics as “Think,” ‘’I Say a Little Prayer” and her signature song, “Respect,” and stood as a cultural icon around the globe, died Thursday at age 76 from pancreatic cancer. C.L. Franklin, her father, had been pastor at the church that Franklin learned the gospel fundamentals that would make her a soul institution. Paul Sancya AP Photo