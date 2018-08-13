Actor Liev Schreiber set to answer harassment charge

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, Liev Schreiber attends a news conference for the movie “Isle of Dogs” in Berlin, Germany. Schreiber is facing a harassment charge in suburban New York, where his lawyer said the actor is accused of shoving a photographer’s camera. The Rockland County district attorney’s office says the star of Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” is due for arraignment Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in a village court in Nyack. The harassment charge dates to June 7 and is a violation, not a crime.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) Markus Schreiber AP