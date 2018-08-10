Lebanese diva breaks taboo with clip announcing cancer fight

In this July 13, 2012, photo, Lebanese diva Elissa, whose real name is Elissar Khoury, one of the best known and highest-selling female artists in the Arab world, kisses her fans, in Beirut, Lebanon. Elissa broke taboos this week with a video clip announcing she had breast cancer. It was an unusual way to reveal a struggle against cancer, particularly in a part of the world where the illness is still largely considered a private matter and a taboo, and the response was overwhelming. (AP Photo) STR AP