Man who shot bystander gets up to 14 years in prison

A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of an innocent bystander who had left his home to investigate a nearby disturbance.
The Republican newspaper reports that 24-year-old Justin Webber, of Springfield, was sentenced Tuesday to up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting 38-year-old John White in the city's Indian Orchard neighborhood in June 2013.
Police say White was shot after he left his home to investigate a disturbance involving 15 to 20 people.
Webber, who also pleaded guilty to firearms charges, had originally faced a murder charge. He was credited with the nearly four years he has already spent behind bars .The case was delayed several times, once when Webber's defense attorney changed.
