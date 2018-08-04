Bluebird jet boat floats again, 51 years after fatal crash

The restored Bluebird K7, which crashed killing pilot Donald Campbell in 1967, takes to the water for the first time in more than 50 years off the Isle of Bute on the west coast of Scotland, Saturday Aug. 4, 2018. The famed jet boat Bluebird has returned to the water for the first time since a 1967 crash that killed pilot Donald Campbell during a world speed-record attempt. Watched by Campbell’s daughter Gina Campbell, the restored Bluebird was lowered Saturday into Loch Fad on Scotland’s Isle of Bute, where it will undergo low-speed tests.(David Cheskin/PA via AP) David Cheskin AP