4 Dems seek Vermont gov nomination; GOP incumbent challenged

Vermont's Democratic gubernatorial primary will include a number of unconventional, first-time candidates vying for the opportunity to run for governor this fall.
The Democratic candidates for the Aug. 14 primary include former electric company executive Christine Hallquist, activist James Ehlers, dance festival organizer Brenda Siegel, and student Ethan Sonneborn. Democratic state Sen. John Rodgers is running a write-in campaign.
If she wins, Hallquist would be the first transgender gubernatorial nominee. And, because Vermont has no minimum age for the office of governor, Sonneborn, who just turned 14, meets all other requirements.
GOP Gov. Phil Scott, who has been facing a rebellion of sorts by previously loyal Republicans because of his support for gun restrictions, is facing a primary challenge from Springfield businessman Keith Stern.
