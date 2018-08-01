5 high schoolers chosen as National Student Poets

This combination photo of images released by Scholastic Art & Writing Awards shows, from left, Alexandra Contreras-Montesano, Burlington, Vermont, Daniel Blokh of Birmingham, Alabama, Ariana Smith of Las Vegas, Darius Atefat-Peckham of Interlochen, Michigan and Heather Laurel Jensen of Mesa, Arizona, who have been selected National Student Poets, a program which has ranged from literary readings to working with recent immigrants. (Scholastic Art & Writing Awards via AP) AP