Ocmulgee Mounds tour, Joe Bonamassa performance highlight activities this weekend

Final evenings for popular Lantern Light Tours at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park are today and Saturday. Special to The Telegraph

By this time last year, sheltering in place had a firm grip and the reality of COVID-19 was clear as people realized, yes, businesses and schools, theaters and museums, galleries, nightclubs and traveling shows were really shut down and their futures uncertain.

Even Macon’s centerpiece Cherry Blossom Festival was canceled and few knew yet what Zoom was much less how to present or view virtual performances online.

But this year, entertaining events are blossoming with hopes there’ll be no late coronavirus frost to harm the emerging blooms.

Well, its spring and Cherry Blossom Festival time so the blossom analogy is a given. The festival is underway and entering its closing weekend with plenty left to do — even if parred back to outdoor-only happenings with masks and hand sanitizer aplenty.

Word going around is there was actually a record crowd at festival activities Monday, so that tells something. People are ready to be out and about and most are doing so in a safe fashion at events and venues that are putting a lot into following CDC guidelines.

There are a surprising number of live activities this weekend. Many are Cherry Blossom related, of course, but some are not.

Here’s a sampling with notes on some highlights:

— Tonight and Saturday are the last chances to go on an Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park Lantern Light Tour and tickets are going fast. Supervisory Park Ranger Angela Moore said there are six groups of 10 going through each night from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and reservations are necessary through eventbrite.com. Information and reservations are available at facebook.com/ocmulgeemoundsnps.

“We’ve been doing the walks during Cherry Blossom time for 38 years now,” she said. “People really enjoy getting to see Ocmulgee Mounds at night and the view of downtown Macon from the Temple Mound is really something. We have people on hand dressed up doing first-person demonstrations and talks in character so it’s a great way to learn about the mounds and the area’s history.”

She said though numbers are limited this year, in other years crowds have reached as many as 400 a night.

— Today the Hughes Taylor Band is playing at 6:30 p.m. at the Cherry Blossom Festival at Carolyn Crayton Park and the nightly featured concert at 8 p.m. presents The Return: The Ultimate Beatles Experience performing an array of the Fab Four’s hits. The $5 admission fee to the park includes both performances as well as other Cherry Blossom activities. See cherryblossom.com for more scheduled weekend events and information.

— At 7 p.m. Saturday, there will be a free drive-in movie at the Tubman Museum featuring “The Upside.” Kail Dance Studio will perform before the movie and gates open with concessions available at 6:30 p.m.

— Saturday at 8 p.m., legendary guitarist Joe Bonamassa will be at Macon City Auditorium. Tickets are sold in select pod groupings and start at $119. See maconcentreplex.org for information and ticketing. With heroes like Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck, Bonamassa took lessons and was mentored from age 11 by renowned guitarist Danny Gatton and is a self-proclaimed preservationist of traditional and latter-day blues. Known as well for his wide-ranging guitar collection, Bonamassa is a true guitar and blues connoisseur and virtuoso. He’s appeared with the likes of B.B. King, Clapton and Gregg Allman and once formed a band with the sons of Miles Davis, Robby Krieger and the Allman Brother’s Berry Oakley.

— Saturday at 8 p.m., The Grand Opera House presents “Broadway Does Divas: A Cabaret On Our Outdoor Stage.” The show is free with info at thegrandmacon.com. The Grand organizers suggest bringing lounge chairs and grabbing takeout from a favorite restaurant – or taking advantage of a special meal offer mentioned on their website. Seating is first-come, first-served and doors open at 6:30 p.m. for seating or stopping by The Grand’s bar.

— The Cherry Blossom Festival begins winding down Sunday at 4 p.m. with its popular “Tunes & Balloons Festival Finale” at Middle Georgia State University. Grounds entry is $5 and includes family fun attractions, fireworks and the festival’s Macon Pops finale concert at 6 p.m. Tethered hot-air balloon rides are $10. Information is at cherryblossom.com and maconpops.com.

“We’re especially proud of our partnership with the Cherry Blossom Festival and getting to headline these finale concerts,” said Steve Moretti, co-founder of Macon Pops. “Last year my co-founder Matt Catingub wrote a song especially for the festival which we couldn’t do because of the cancellation. Now, we get to perform it for the first time live on Sunday. It’s sung by Charles Davis.”

Moretti said the concert is titled “Hip to be Square” and highlights music from the 1980s. Also featured will be the Otis Redding Foundation Dream Team, a mixed performance group comprised of students aged 12-18.

To add one end-of-March note: the deadline for three different student music scholarships given by the Jazz Association of Macon is March 31. Scholarship requirements and benefits vary and cover middle school, high school and college students. To find out more and apply, see the association’s scholarship page at www.maconjazz.org/scholarship.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.