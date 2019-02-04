Rock Candy Tours relaunching ‘A Taste of Macon Music History.’ Here’s a sneak peek.

The Macon Visitor Center’s van cruised around downtown with Jessica Walden telling stories of Otis Redding and The Allman Brothers Band to its passengers on a recent Saturday afternoon. More tours are already scheduled.
Walden, co-owner of Rock Candy Tours, gave a tour called A Taste of Macon Music History, which included a visit to some of the best-known restaurants in Macon’s music history.
“We were able to weave in the narrative about Macon’s amazing music history, but also just take time to enjoy this really burgeoning restaurant scene we have here in downtown,” Walden said.
The tour lasts two and a half hours and includes stops at H&H Soul Food Restaurant, The Rookery, Dovetail, Downtown Grill, Fatty’s Pizza and the Tic Toc Room.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
“We’re just trying to build up good partnerships with this so we can offer it to the public and continue offering it,” Walden said.
She said there are three more tours scheduled. The one that will be held on Feb. 9 is sold out, but reservations for the tours on March 2 and March 9 can be made at Rock Candy Tours’ website.
Evelyn Merk, a passenger on the tour, said although she knew most of the history on the tour because she grew up in the area, she still learned some new things.
“I enjoyed the tour. I think everybody should give it a try,” she said. “The food was all good.”
The tour costs $50. People can purchase gift certificates to the tour and you also can treat a musician to the the tour by paying for a sponsorship, Walden said.
Paying $50 might be out of some musicians’ budget range, and a sponsorship allows musicians to be able to take part in Macon’s music history, as well, she said.
“We really look forward to sharing Macon music history with you, this time with a side of supper,” Walden said. “We hope to change it up and just make it something that when you got people coming to town you can really get a true sample of Macon music history and our local dining options.”
Comments