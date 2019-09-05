Nearly 300 Hurricane Dorian evacuees are leaving Columbus as shelter closes

Hurricane Dorian evacuees thankful for safety of Columbus Civic Center Brandi King,44, of Glynn County, Georgia is among the Hurricane Dorian evacuees being housed at an American Red Cross shelter at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia. She's homeless, and thankful for a safe play to shelter from the storm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brandi King,44, of Glynn County, Georgia is among the Hurricane Dorian evacuees being housed at an American Red Cross shelter at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia. She's homeless, and thankful for a safe play to shelter from the storm.

Hurricane Dorian evacuees housed at the Columbus Civic Center are leaving, a Red Cross official said Thursday.

The nearly 300 evacuees, all from Glynn County, will be on Glynn County school buses bound for the coast Thursday afternoon, and the shelter will close, said Jay Lawrence, a spokesperson for the Red Cross.

“The buses are here,” he said. “The people are ready to go. We’ve told them they’re going.”

Hurricane Dorian evacuees first arrived at the Red Cross-run shelter in Columbus Monday night following Gov. Brian Kemp’s mandatory evacuation order for residents east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties. Kemp lifted the evacuation orders on Thursday morning.

Some of the evacuees who arrived in Columbus were homeless and had nowhere else to go. How severely Dorian affected Georgia determined how long the Columbus shelter would be open.

Dorian remained offshore as it passed Georgia’s coastline. About 15,000 Georgia power customers along the coast were without power as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning. Most of the outages were in Chatham, Glynn and McIntosh counties, according to a Georgia Power news release.

Tropical storm conditions were possible in the Savannah area Thursday afternoon but sunny weather was expected Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

“We were glad to be here, and it’s good news that they are able to (back to Glynn County) today,” Lawrence said.