Unbeaten start keeps Warner Robins on top in Middle Georgia girls basketball power poll

Week 2: Games through Wednesday, Dec. 14
Analysis: Easy wins over Houston County and Mount de Sales keep Warner Robins on top. A big test, however, comes Friday, when surging Perry (9-1) tries to crack the top 10. Three teams in last week’s top five had losses, so the top of the ledger is in for a bit of a shake-up. Taylor County’s three victories (one by forfeit) vaulted the Vikings into second, with Baldwin, Washington County and Tattnall Square making up the rest of the top five. Macon County, the only other unbeaten girls basketball team in Middle Georgia GHSA play, enters this week at No. 7, while Putnam County drops out after a 1-2 week.
1. Warner Robins (8-0)
Last week: Houston County (W 60-26), Mount de Sales (W 59-20).
The week ahead: at Perry (Friday), at Jones County (Saturday), State Bank Holiday Classic at Jones County (Monday-Wednesday).
2. Taylor County (5-1)
Last week: Crawford County (W 88-45), Pacelli (forfeit win), Marion County (W 62-44).
The week ahead: Upson-Lee (Saturday), at Macon County (Thursday).
3. Baldwin (5-1)
Last week: Putnam County (W 50-38), Hancock Central (W 61-24).
The week ahead: at Houston County (Friday), Wilkinson County (Saturday), Apalachee (Tuesday).
4. Washington County (2-1)
Last week: Hancock Central (W 63-45), Southwest (W 63-31).
The week ahead: Bleckley County (Friday), Northeast (Saturday), Statesboro holiday tournament (Monday-Wednesday).
5. Tattnall Square (4-2)
Last week: Eagle’s Landing Christian (W 37-30).
The week ahead: Our Lady of Mercy (Saturday), Strong Rock Christian (Monday).
6. Stratford (5-1)
Last week: GMC (L 51-43).
The week ahead: Landmark Christian (Saturday), at Dooly County (Tuesday).
7. Macon County (3-0)
Last week: Brookstone (W 44-16).
The week ahead: at Wilkinson County (Friday), Taylor County (Thursday), Dooly County (Friday, Dec. 23).
8. Peach County (3-2)
Last week: Kendrick (W 53-35), Perry (L 36-32), Northside (L 50-44).
The week ahead: at Westside (Friday).
9. Monticello (3-2)
Last week: Banks County (L 65-62 OT), Jones County (W 62-37).
The week ahead: Elbert County (Friday).
10. Dublin (4-2)
Last week: Twiggs County (L 67-64), Treutlen (W 61-53).
The week ahead: Southwest (Friday), at West Laurens (Saturday).
