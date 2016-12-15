Wilkinson County, Central remain perched atop Middle Georgia boys basketball power poll

Week 2: Games through Wednesday, Dec. 14
Analysis: Well, the first power poll proved to be correct, after all. Central, last season’s Region 2-3A champion, defeated Westside to take an early lead in the Region 4-3A race. Central head coach Andre Taylor had a plan to defeat the talented Seminoles, and his players executed. The sellout (and then some) crowd was treated to a show, and the rematch in January on Napier Avenue likely will have people lined up early, as well. Wilkinson County easily hangs onto the No. 1 spot, with Central remaining in second. Taylor County and Warner Robins made some big moves, and unbeaten Upson-Lee, one of two remaining unbeaten teams in Middle Georgia alongside Central, continues to climb the ladder. Sitting just outside of the top 10: Dodge County (5-1) and Perry (9-1).
1. Wilkinson County (4-1)
Last week: Crisp County (W 84-59).
The week ahead: Macon County (Friday), at Baldwin (Saturday), vs. Alcovy at Philips Arena (Wednesday).
2. Central (5-0)
Last week: Westside (W 79-74), Jackson (W 89-46).
The week ahead: Rutland (Friday), State Bank Holiday Classic at Jones County (Monday-Wednesday).
3. Taylor County (5-1)
Last week: Crawford County (W 65-53), Pacelli (W 67-16), Marion County (W 73-57).
The week ahead: Upson-Lee (Saturday), McIntosh County Academy (Wednesday), at Macon County (Thursday).
4. Warner Robins (5-1)
Last week: Houston County (W 65-49), Hillgrove (W 65-55).
The week ahead: at Perry (Friday), at Jones County (Saturday), State Bank Holiday Classic (Monday-Wednesday).
5. Stratford (1-2)
Last week: GMC (L 53-46)
The week ahead: P.K. Yonge (Friday), Landmark Christian (Saturday), Bear Brawl at Houston County (Monday-Wednesday)
6. Upson-Lee (10-0)
Last week: West Laurens (W 67-40), Crawford County (W 63-44).
The week ahead: at Taylor County (Saturday).
7. Tattnall Square (2-1)
Last week: Eagle’s Landing Christian (W 49-47, OT), Johnson-Savannah (L 63-51).
The week ahead: at Providence Christian Tournament (Monday-Wednesday).
8. Hancock Central (4-3)
Last week: Washington County (L 47-39), Baldwin (W 54-49), Lake Oconee Academy (W 77-20).
The week ahead: Greene County (Friday), at Washington-Wilkes (Saturday).
9. Northside (3-1)
Last week: Spalding (W 96-51), Peach County (W 74-41).
The week ahead: Bear Brawl at Houston County (Monday-Wednesday).
10. Crawford County (5-3)
Last week: Taylor County (L 65-53), Greenville (W 56-52), Upson-Lee (L 63-44).
The week ahead: Brookstone (Friday), Don Richardson-Albert Sharpe Classic at Southwest (Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 23).
