Ron Seibel

December 15, 2016 7:27 PM

Wilkinson County, Central remain perched atop Middle Georgia boys basketball power poll

By Ron Seibel

rseibel@macon.com

Week 2: Games through Wednesday, Dec. 14

Analysis: Well, the first power poll proved to be correct, after all. Central, last season’s Region 2-3A champion, defeated Westside to take an early lead in the Region 4-3A race. Central head coach Andre Taylor had a plan to defeat the talented Seminoles, and his players executed. The sellout (and then some) crowd was treated to a show, and the rematch in January on Napier Avenue likely will have people lined up early, as well. Wilkinson County easily hangs onto the No. 1 spot, with Central remaining in second. Taylor County and Warner Robins made some big moves, and unbeaten Upson-Lee, one of two remaining unbeaten teams in Middle Georgia alongside Central, continues to climb the ladder. Sitting just outside of the top 10: Dodge County (5-1) and Perry (9-1).

1. Wilkinson County (4-1)

Last week: Crisp County (W 84-59).

The week ahead: Macon County (Friday), at Baldwin (Saturday), vs. Alcovy at Philips Arena (Wednesday).

2. Central (5-0)

Last week: Westside (W 79-74), Jackson (W 89-46).

The week ahead: Rutland (Friday), State Bank Holiday Classic at Jones County (Monday-Wednesday).

3. Taylor County (5-1)

Last week: Crawford County (W 65-53), Pacelli (W 67-16), Marion County (W 73-57).

The week ahead: Upson-Lee (Saturday), McIntosh County Academy (Wednesday), at Macon County (Thursday).

4. Warner Robins (5-1)

Last week: Houston County (W 65-49), Hillgrove (W 65-55).

The week ahead: at Perry (Friday), at Jones County (Saturday), State Bank Holiday Classic (Monday-Wednesday).

5. Stratford (1-2)

Last week: GMC (L 53-46)

The week ahead: P.K. Yonge (Friday), Landmark Christian (Saturday), Bear Brawl at Houston County (Monday-Wednesday)

6. Upson-Lee (10-0)

Last week: West Laurens (W 67-40), Crawford County (W 63-44).

The week ahead: at Taylor County (Saturday).

7. Tattnall Square (2-1)

Last week: Eagle’s Landing Christian (W 49-47, OT), Johnson-Savannah (L 63-51).

The week ahead: at Providence Christian Tournament (Monday-Wednesday).

8. Hancock Central (4-3)

Last week: Washington County (L 47-39), Baldwin (W 54-49), Lake Oconee Academy (W 77-20).

The week ahead: Greene County (Friday), at Washington-Wilkes (Saturday).

9. Northside (3-1)

Last week: Spalding (W 96-51), Peach County (W 74-41).

The week ahead: Bear Brawl at Houston County (Monday-Wednesday).

10. Crawford County (5-3)

Last week: Taylor County (L 65-53), Greenville (W 56-52), Upson-Lee (L 63-44).

The week ahead: Brookstone (Friday), Don Richardson-Albert Sharpe Classic at Southwest (Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 23).

Ron Seibel

