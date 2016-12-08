Hot start leads to top spot in first Middle Georgia girls basketball power poll

We’re starting something new at macon.com this week. We’re going to do a top-10 power poll for Middle Georgia GHSA boys and girls basketball. Throughout the season, we’ll post new ratings on Thursday nights.
Week 1: Games through Wednesday, Dec. 7
Analysis: Unlike the boys basketball power poll, some definitive moves have taken place early on among girls teams. Warner Robins is off to a 6-0 start, including a pair of overtime victories, while Veterans, a team that went to the Class 4A championship game last March, is struggling out of the gate with a 2-3 record. Last season’s results are still playing a role for some teams in the rankings, which means a hot-starting team such as Perry hasn’t caught traction in this poll yet, but some moves have occurred.
1. Warner Robins (6-0)
Season so far: Rutland (W 71-30), Lowndes (W 73-50), Valdosta (W 53-50), Perry (W 60-58 OT), Jones County (W 65-32), Baldwin (W 72-62 OT).
The week ahead: Houston County (Friday), vs. Mount de Sales (11:30 a.m. at Wilkinson County, Middle Georgia Shootout).
2. Peach County (2-1)
Season so far: Perry (L 65-49), Veterans (W 44-39), Central (W 66-36).
The week ahead: Kendrick (Friday), Northside (Tuesday).
3. Taylor County (2-1)
Season so far: Upson-Lee (W 73-62 OT), Greenville (L 66-51), Central-Talbotton (W 60-25).
The week ahead: at Crawford County (Friday), at Pacelli (Saturday), Marion County (Tuesday).
4. Stratford (5-0)
Season so far: Athens Academy (W 40-37), Shaw (W 51-49), GMC (W 65-29), North Cobb Christian (W 59-27), Aquinas (W 44-40).
The week ahead: at GMC (Saturday).
5. Putnam County (2-2)
Season so far: Howard (W 54-35), Baldwin (L 51-24), Greene County (W 57-43), Morgan County (L 66-35).
The week ahead: Baldwin (Friday), Greene County (Saturday), at Twiggs County (Tuesday).
6. Baldwin (3-1)
Season so far: Hancock Central (W 50-41), Putnam County (W 51-24), Washignton County (W 51-46), Warner Robins (L 72-62 OT).
The week ahead: at Putnam County (Friday), at Hancock Central (Saturday).
7. Washington County (0-1)
Season so far: Baldwin (L 51-46).
The week ahead: Hancock Central (Friday), at Southwest (Tuesday).
8. Tattnall Square (3-2)
Season so far: Shaw (W 38-33), Carver-Atlanta (W 57-40), Landmark Christian (L 54-44), Westside (L 49-40), Mount Vernon Presbyterian (W 54-30).
The week ahead: at Eagle’s Landing Christian (Friday).
9. Monticello (2-1)
Season so far: Jones County (L 59-46), Jackson (W 67-6), Greene County (W 47-31).
The week ahead: at Banks County (Friday), at Jones County (Saturday).
10. Dublin (3-1)
Season so far: Montgomery County (W 64-14), Twiggs County (W 69-44), Treutlen (L 64-63), Wilkinson County (W 49-43).
The week ahead: at Twiggs County (Friday), at Treutlen (Saturday).
