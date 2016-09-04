Middle Georgians ready for start of season

When the NFL season kicks off this week, there will be several Middle Georgia products on teams’ rosters.
That includes two rookies: former Dodge County standout Leonard Floyd with the Chicago Bears and former Peach County star Demarcus Robinson with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City is one of two teams with two Middle Georgians on its roster as Steven Nelson (Northside) is also with the Chiefs. The Houston Texans’ roster includes Kareem Jackson (Westside) and Keith Mumphery (Dooly County).
The other Middle Georgians on rosters are Abry Jones (Northside) with Jacksonville, Casey Hayward (Perry) with San Diego, Marquette King (Rutland) with Oakland, Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) with Cincinnati, Bud Dupree (Wilkinson County) with Pittsburgh, Charles Johnson (Hawkinsville) with Carolina, Demaryius Thomas (West Laurens) with Denver and Erik Walden (Dublin) with Indianapolis.
A few Middle Georgians didn’t make the cut for the active rosters: DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) with San Francisco, Chris Swain (Mount de Sales) with San Diego, Brandon Watts (Washington County) with Minnesota, Cedric O’Neal (Dublin) with Philadelphia and Owen Williams (Westside) with Atlanta.
Comments