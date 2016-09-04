Saturday’s thoughts, Chubb is Heisman Trophy leader

Big winner, individual
Nick Chubb, Georgia: Less than a year after a terrible knee injury, Chubb led the Bulldogs to a win over North Carolina by rushing for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. Just remarkable. Any kind of early season Heisman Trophy talk has to start with him.
Big loser, individual
Brandon Harris, LSU: The Tigers’ quarterback continues to be the team’s main weak spot as he completed just 11-of-21 passes for 131 yards and two bad interceptions in a loss to Wisconsin. LSU certainly will drop out of the top 10, and the Tigers have a ton of work to do to get back into any kind of big-picture talk thi season.
Big winner, team
Houston: The Cougars backed up their win over Florida State in the Peach Bowl last year by pushing third-ranked Oklahoma all over the field. That’s back-to-back wins over top-10 teams from Power 5 Conferences. And neither one was a fluke.
Big loser, team
Oklahoma: The Sooners continue to come up short in big moments, especially when they are ranked high in the preseason. Like LSU, Oklahoma will drop out of the top 10 and probably shouldn’t have been in the top five to begin with.
Moment of the day
Well done, Nebraska: The Cornhuskers honored punter Sam Foltz, who died July 23 after a car accident, by sending 10 players out on to the field for a punt and let the clock run out for a delay of game penalty. To its credit, Fresno State declined the penalty.
Suspensions should be coming
LSU offensive lineman Josh Boutte/USC defensive end Jabari Ruffin: Boutte cheap-shotted Wisconsin safety D’Cota Dixon after Dixon’s interception sealed his team’s win. But Ruffin topped that by stomping on the groin of Alabama sophomore defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Boutte and Ruffin were both ejected, and both should be suspended for a game.
Still No. 1
Is there any doubt?: Alabama destroyed USC, which quit as soon as things started to go wrong in a 52-6 wipeout.
Frustrated fans
Auburn’s fans not happy: The Tigers’ coaching staff shuffled four quarterbacks on and off the field in the team’s close loss to Clemson, and the offense never seemed to get in a rhythm because of that. That certainly didn’t please to Auburn’s fans, who booed several times during the game. And they were right. Auburn’s defense played well enough to win. and gave the offense chance after chance to win the game.
Around the state
It was a good day: Georgia Tech actually played outside of the country and rallied with a late touchdown for an ACC win over Boston College. Georgia Southern started its season with a rout of Savannah State.
