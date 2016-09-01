Bulldogs hold off Bears again

The story line is all too familiar for the Mercer football team against The Citadel.
The Bears suffered a 24-23 loss to the Bulldogs on Thursday night at Five Star Stadium. Mercer has now lost to the Bulldogs three straight years in Southern Conference play. Those games have been decided by five points as Mercer has now suffered nine of its 12 conference losses by single digits.
The Citadel, ranked 15th in the nation in FCS play, jumped out to a 21-3 lead 10 minutes into the game only to see Mercer rally and take a 23-21 lead on a Cole Fisher 49-yard field goal in the third quarter.
But the Bulldogs retook the lead on a field goal by Cody Clary with 2:20 to play. Clardy missed a field goal try short with 23 seconds left, and Mercer got the ball back at its own 27 only to have quarterback John Russ have his pass picked off as the ball went off the hands of Marquise Irvin to end the game.
