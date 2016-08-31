Russ, Southard look to go out in style

John Russ has a nice, round number in mind when the topic is brought up about how many consecutive games he could play before he finishes his Mercer football career: 50.
And he doesn’t plan on reaching that number alone.
Russ, the Bears’ quarterback, and his trusty center, Kirby Southard, have started all 35 games for the Mercer program since its reboot in 2013. They are the only two players to start every game, and they could get to 46 straight if they start all 11 games during this regular season.
Fifty straight would mean four playoff games, including a trip to the FCS national title game.
“We could get to 50 if we could get to the national championship,” Russ said as the Bears prepared for their fourth season. “That would be a cool number to end a career on. I don’t know how many people have played 50 games. That would be a really cool experience for us.”
Russ and Southard’s careers have included a lot of cool experiences. They actually played against each other for one game when they were in high school — Russ at Mill Creek and Southard at Johns Creek.
Russ said they likely shook hands that night after the game, but they met during their redshirt freshman year at Mercer, a practice year for the program, as part of the Orange group, the team’s starting group. The Bears won 10 games their first season in the Pioneer Football League and then made the transition to the Southern Conference.
They went 6-6 in 2014 and 5-6 in 2015, winning three games total in conference play, and they open this season at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Five Star Stadium against The Citadel, which was ranked 15th in the preseason FCS poll. The game will be broadcast by Fox Sports Southeast.
All along, it has been Russ at quarterback and Southard at center.
“Absolutely, a lot of chemistry together,” Southard said of his bond with Russ. “We’ve seen a lot and been through a lot together. It’s good to have a great friend behind me, as well as my QB. It’s great to be here from the ground up when we started it. They were still building the stands. We didn’t even have the stands. We just had the grass turf; we had dirt. It’s great to see not only the football change but the campus, as well. The whole college just feels so much different. It’s just so different.
“We’ve been blessed to play as many games as we have. We’ve been blessed with the opportunity we have been given. Our health, keeping this guy right here healthy. We’ve been blessed for four or five years playing together and staying healthy to compete at the level we have, definitely.”
Tyler Ward, a former Tattnall Square standout, is the only other player on the roster to start more than 30 games, sitting at 31 entering his senior season. The linebacker is once again set to be a starter as this season kicks off. Ward did start all of the team’s games the first two seasons but started seven of the 11 last year.
Russ and Southard, injuries and all, were there for 12 games each in 2014 and 2015 and then 11 last year.
Russ tore a ligament in his ankle before the start of the 2015 season, and he said the doctors told him to “take it easy” the first two games. Southard said he played most of last season with a banged up shoulder. Head coach Bobby Lamb said it was a torn labrum.
“Oh, we have been through everything. He’s my center for 35 games,” Russ said, patting Southard on the back. “We have an interesting relationship on the field. We like to talk football a lot. It’s been great to be with him all the time.
“It is completely unique, and I have to give it to Kirby because he’s played hurt so much to get to 35 games that some guys just wouldn’t do. I have played with some nicks, but nothing like Kirby has with his shoulder.”
When asked if they could remember a time when there was a chance they might miss a game, both used the phrase “body bag,” as they would have to be dragged off the field in one to not play. That kind of dedication has led to success and key leadership roles for the duo.
Russ has thrown for 6,224 yards and 58 touchdowns and rushed for 1,672 yards and 24 scores with Southard leading the way up front. All the while, they have tried to set a standard for the program and for others to follow.
“He’s the center. I was the quarterback. It’s been an awesome experience to have a center like Kirby,” Russ said. “The best part about playing with Kirby that I love on the football field, besides him being a great friend and everything, is he’s smart. I don’t like when I do not play with a smart center who’s making the calls. Because he makes a lot of calls, and I make a lot of calls, and when we’re doing the different protections, he knows exactly what I’m thinking all the time, and it’s just so great to have that center because I don’t want to have a center who doesn’t know what he’s doing and hesitates and doesn’t lead the four guys (up front).
“The center is the leader of those guys, and he has to do it, and Kirby does a great job leading those guys. If I get fired up at an offensive lineman, he will get fired up at me and say, ‘Hey, leave my boys alone, man.’ ”
Both players said those kinds of moments have been rare as they have grown as players and as a combo. The trust they share is easy to see when they talk about their careers together.
“We went through some growing pains at times, and different defenses we saw, we had some times where we didn’t agree on what kind of calls were coming,” Southard said. “But we kind of meshed together, and we’ve gotten to the point, like (John) said, where I know what he’s thinking, and I know where he wants to go with protection and where I need to go with it. It really has come together the past few years, and the past three years, we’ve really kind of bonded.
“He’s a competitor, now, and he will go after it in camp, and when things don’t go his way, he gets fired up, and I will let him know, ‘I’ve got to protect my guys up there.’ I know how John gets. We’ve gotten to the point where I’m just like, ‘Come on man.’ ”
Now that Russ and Southard are in graduate school and entering their final season together on the field, there is a realization that the end of their careers is near. It’s bittersweet for both that it went by so quickly.
“It’s frustrating, actually. I remember the first year when we came here for the practice year,” Russ said. “Now, I don’t want to go back to the practice year, but it flies by fast. I mean, 35 games just like that. I always talk to the young guys about working hard, but also you don’t understand how fast it’s going to go. And now, it’s my senior year, and I feel like I was just in my senior year of high school. It’s rough it went by so fast, but that’s life; that’s how it goes.”
That acknowledgment intensifies their focus on the main goal for this season: a Southern Conference championship. Mercer has competed well the past two years in conference games, losing eight times by single digits, including games last year to Western Carolina and Wofford on the final play of the game.
“There’s one thing for us every single year. We’re trying to win the SoCon,” Russ said. “You’re trying to win your conference. That’s our goal. That’s been our goal the past two years, but that’s our goal again. We’re trying to win a ring.”
That starts Thursday against The Citadel, which has defeated the Bears by two points in each of the past two seasons. In both games, Mercer had a two-point conversion attempt to tie the game late but came up short.
Russ said, “We owe them at least four points.”
“I think it definitely gives us an edge,” Southard said of the close losses. “We definitely remember those games last year and how bad it hurt to lose those games at the last second. It definitely gives us an edge going into this season, like a chip on our shoulder that we want to come play, and we want to get that taste out of our mouth. We want to get back and prove that we can finish those games the way we should.”
The Bears begin that trek against the Bulldogs, and starting a season with a conference game is a new experience for the Bears.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Southard said of the hype surrounding the opener. “We’ve been waiting all summer since the last game we had when we played Samford. We’ve been waiting to get back out here and get on the field. Thursday night is going to be exciting. They’re going to pack the stands out. All the students will be ready.”
And Russ and Southard are ready to start their march toward that nice, round number.
Comments