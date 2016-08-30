Bears, Eagles stay on top in GHSA Class 6A

The Houston County Bears and Northside Eagles hold the top two spots in the GHSA Class 6A top 10 in the Georgia Sports Writers Association poll this week.
The Bears (2-0) top the poll for the third straight week and received 15 first-place votes, while the Eagles, who were tied for second last week, got the other first-place vote.
In Class 5A, Jones County moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 after beating Washington County, while Mary Persons moved up from No. 9 to No. 7 in Class 4A after beating rival Jackson, and West Laurens received 12 votes. Peach County dropped a spot to No. 7 in Class 3A after its loss to Houston County, while Westside dropped out of the Class 3A top 10. The Seminoles did receive six votes this week.
In Class 2A, Dodge County remains at No. 8, while Dublin (five) and Southwest (one) both received votes. In Class 1A, Macon County is still at No. 3 and received one first-place vote, while Stratford received 16 votes and sits as the first team out of the top 10.
Georgia Football Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Poll of the 2016 season with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and position last week at right:
Class 7A
Pts
Prv
1. Mill Creek (8)
146
3
2. Roswell (5)
142
2
3. Grayson (3)
137
1
4. McEachern
113
4
5. Norcross
98
5
6. Colquitt County
53
6
7. North Cobb
40
NR
8. South Gwinnett
32
NR
9. Newton
25
8
10. Parkview
24
NR
Others receiving votes: Hillgrove 22, Archer 17, Brookwood 12, Westlake 7, Etowah 5, Camden County 2, Lowndes 2, Tift County 2.
Dropped Out: Westlake, Etowah, Camden County.
Class 6A
Pts
Prv
1. Houston County (15)
159
1
2. Northside (1)
143
T2
3. Valdosta
126
4
4. Coffee
101
5
5. Dalton
83
7
6. Lee County
60
T10
7. Northgate
52
T8
8. Lanier
44
T2
9. Glynn Academy
38
T10
10. Tucker
29
T8
Others receiving votes: Harrison 15, Dacula 14, Langston Hughes 8, Alexander 2, Brunswick 2, Creekside 2, Stephenson 1.
Dropped Out: Allatoona.
Class 5A
Pts
Prv
1. Kell (12)
154
1
2. Stockbridge (3)
146
2
3. Buford (1)
129
4
4. Carrollton
109
6
5. Ware County
71
3
6. Jones County
55
9
7. Bainbridge
54
5
8. Thomas County Central
51
10
9. Southwest Dekalb
33
NR
10. Grady
29
NR
Others receiving votes: Rome 16, Loganville 12, Carver-Atlanta 9, Locust Grove 8, Starr’s Mill 4.
Dropped Out: Rome, Starr’s Mill.
Class 4A
Pts
Prv
1. Cartersville (16)
160
1
2. Blessed Trinity
144
4
3. Jefferson
115
5
4. Thomson
97
6
5. Woodward Academy
79
2
6. St. Pius X
73
7
7. Mary Persons
51
9
8. Sandy Creek
48
8
9. Marist
43
3
10. Ridgeland
16
10
Others receiving votes: Burke County 15, Northwest Whitfield 15, Cairo 12, West Laurens 12.
Dropped out: None.
Class 3A
Pts
Prv
1. Pace Academy (11)
153
2
2. Greater Atlanta Christian (4)
147
3
3. Calhoun (1)
111
1
4. Liberty County
99
8
5. Lovett
87
10
6. Cedar Grove
70
4
7. Peach County
65
6
8. Westminster
48
5
9. Dawson County
22
NR
10. Crisp County
16
NR
T10.Jackson
16
9
T10.North Hall
16
NR
Others receiving votes: Pierce County 15, Hart County 8, Westside 6, Monroe 1.
Dropped Out: Westside.
Class 2A
Pts
Prv
1. Fitzgerald (10)
154
1
2. Benedictine (6)
149
2
3. Vidalia
116
3
4. Callaway
98
4
5. Jefferson County
86
5
6. Brooks County
76
6
7. Heard County
63
7
8. Dodge County
41
8
9. Rabun County
37
10
10. Model
36
9
Others receiving votes: Elbert County 11, Chattooga 6, Dublin 5, Hapeville Charter 1, Southwest 1.
Dropped Out: None.
Class 1A
Pts
Prv
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (12)
152
1
2. Clinch County (3)
143
2
3. Macon County (1)
120
3
4. Wesleyan
105
4
5. Darlington
86
5
6. Commerce
71
6
7. Prince Avenue Christian
70
7
8. Emanuel County Institute
39
10
9. Fellowship Christian School
20
NR
10. Irwin County
18
9
Others receiving votes: Stratford 16, Marion County 14, Aquinas 6, Manchester 6, Calvary Day 4, Lincoln County 4, Landmark Christian 2, Bowdon 1, McIntosh County Academy 1, Mt. Paran Christian 1, Mt. Zion-Carroll 1.
Dropped Out: Mt. Paran Christian.
