August 30, 2016 1:53 PM

Bears, Eagles stay on top in GHSA Class 6A

By Daniel Shirley

The Houston County Bears and Northside Eagles hold the top two spots in the GHSA Class 6A top 10 in the Georgia Sports Writers Association poll this week.

The Bears (2-0) top the poll for the third straight week and received 15 first-place votes, while the Eagles, who were tied for second last week, got the other first-place vote.

In Class 5A, Jones County moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 after beating Washington County, while Mary Persons moved up from No. 9 to No. 7 in Class 4A after beating rival Jackson, and West Laurens received 12 votes. Peach County dropped a spot to No. 7 in Class 3A after its loss to Houston County, while Westside dropped out of the Class 3A top 10. The Seminoles did receive six votes this week.

In Class 2A, Dodge County remains at No. 8, while Dublin (five) and Southwest (one) both received votes. In Class 1A, Macon County is still at No. 3 and received one first-place vote, while Stratford received 16 votes and sits as the first team out of the top 10.

Georgia Football Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Poll of the 2016 season with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and position last week at right:

Class 7A

Pts

Prv

1. Mill Creek (8)

146

3

2. Roswell (5)

142

2

3. Grayson (3)

137

1

4. McEachern

113

4

5. Norcross

98

5

6. Colquitt County

53

6

7. North Cobb

40

NR

8. South Gwinnett

32

NR

9. Newton

25

8

10. Parkview

24

NR

Others receiving votes: Hillgrove 22, Archer 17, Brookwood 12, Westlake 7, Etowah 5, Camden County 2, Lowndes 2, Tift County 2.

Dropped Out: Westlake, Etowah, Camden County.

Class 6A

Pts

Prv

1. Houston County (15)

159

1

2. Northside (1)

143

T2

3. Valdosta

126

4

4. Coffee

101

5

5. Dalton

83

7

6. Lee County

60

T10

7. Northgate

52

T8

8. Lanier

44

T2

9. Glynn Academy

38

T10

10. Tucker

29

T8

Others receiving votes: Harrison 15, Dacula 14, Langston Hughes 8, Alexander 2, Brunswick 2, Creekside 2, Stephenson 1.

Dropped Out: Allatoona.

Class 5A

Pts

Prv

1. Kell (12)

154

1

2. Stockbridge (3)

146

2

3. Buford (1)

129

4

4. Carrollton

109

6

5. Ware County

71

3

6. Jones County

55

9

7. Bainbridge

54

5

8. Thomas County Central

51

10

9. Southwest Dekalb

33

NR

10. Grady

29

NR

Others receiving votes: Rome 16, Loganville 12, Carver-Atlanta 9, Locust Grove 8, Starr’s Mill 4.

Dropped Out: Rome, Starr’s Mill.

Class 4A

Pts

Prv

1. Cartersville (16)

160

1

2. Blessed Trinity

144

4

3. Jefferson

115

5

4. Thomson

97

6

5. Woodward Academy

79

2

6. St. Pius X

73

7

7. Mary Persons

51

9

8. Sandy Creek

48

8

9. Marist

43

3

10. Ridgeland

16

10

Others receiving votes: Burke County 15, Northwest Whitfield 15, Cairo 12, West Laurens 12.

Dropped out: None.

Class 3A

Pts

Prv

1. Pace Academy (11)

153

2

2. Greater Atlanta Christian (4)

147

3

3. Calhoun (1)

111

1

4. Liberty County

99

8

5. Lovett

87

10

6. Cedar Grove

70

4

7. Peach County

65

6

8. Westminster

48

5

9. Dawson County

22

NR

10. Crisp County

16

NR

T10.Jackson

16

9

T10.North Hall

16

NR

Others receiving votes: Pierce County 15, Hart County 8, Westside 6, Monroe 1.

Dropped Out: Westside.

Class 2A

Pts

Prv

1. Fitzgerald (10)

154

1

2. Benedictine (6)

149

2

3. Vidalia

116

3

4. Callaway

98

4

5. Jefferson County

86

5

6. Brooks County

76

6

7. Heard County

63

7

8. Dodge County

41

8

9. Rabun County

37

10

10. Model

36

9

Others receiving votes: Elbert County 11, Chattooga 6, Dublin 5, Hapeville Charter 1, Southwest 1.

Dropped Out: None.

Class 1A

Pts

Prv

1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (12)

152

1

2. Clinch County (3)

143

2

3. Macon County (1)

120

3

4. Wesleyan

105

4

5. Darlington

86

5

6. Commerce

71

6

7. Prince Avenue Christian

70

7

8. Emanuel County Institute

39

10

9. Fellowship Christian School

20

NR

10. Irwin County

18

9

Others receiving votes: Stratford 16, Marion County 14, Aquinas 6, Manchester 6, Calvary Day 4, Lincoln County 4, Landmark Christian 2, Bowdon 1, McIntosh County Academy 1, Mt. Paran Christian 1, Mt. Zion-Carroll 1.

Dropped Out: Mt. Paran Christian.

Peach State Sports Blog

Sports Videos