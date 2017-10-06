Georgia stays on the road in SEC play against Vanderbilt

Georgia continues to roll through its season as the Bulldogs carry a 5-0 record into their game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
It’s Georgia’s third straight SEC game, and the first two have been routs as the Bulldogs easily have taken care of Mississippi State and Tennessee.
Here are my predictions for Saturday’s state, SEC and ACC games:
Georgia at Vanderbilt: Another blowout awaits the Bulldogs as they will dominate the Commodores. ... Georgia.
Mercer at The Citadel: The Bears look for their second straight Southern Conference win. ... Mercer.
Fort Valley State at Clark Atlanta: The Wildcats hit the road in SIAC play. ... Fort Valley State.
Other State Games
Georgia State over Coastal Carolina
Kennesaw State over Texas Southern
Albany State over Lincoln-Missouri
Savannah State over Hampton
West Georgia over Valdosta State
Gardner-Webb over Shorter
Other SEC Games
Auburn over Mississippi
Kentucky over Missouri
Florida over LSU
Arkansas over South Carolina
Alabama over Texas A&M
Other ACC Games
Miami over Florida State
Virginia Tech over Boston College
Clemson over Wake Forest
Virginia over Duke
Notre Dame over North Carolina
Syracuse over Pittsburgh
Last week: 20-2.
Season: 97-16.
Daniel Shirley: 478-744-4227, @DM_Shirley
