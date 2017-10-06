Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) and the Bulldogs travel to Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Georgia stays on the road in SEC play against Vanderbilt

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

October 06, 2017 12:06 PM

Georgia continues to roll through its season as the Bulldogs carry a 5-0 record into their game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

It’s Georgia’s third straight SEC game, and the first two have been routs as the Bulldogs easily have taken care of Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Here are my predictions for Saturday’s state, SEC and ACC games:

Georgia at Vanderbilt: Another blowout awaits the Bulldogs as they will dominate the Commodores. ... Georgia.

Mercer at The Citadel: The Bears look for their second straight Southern Conference win. ... Mercer.

Fort Valley State at Clark Atlanta: The Wildcats hit the road in SIAC play. ... Fort Valley State.

Other State Games

Georgia State over Coastal Carolina

Kennesaw State over Texas Southern

Albany State over Lincoln-Missouri

Savannah State over Hampton

West Georgia over Valdosta State

Gardner-Webb over Shorter

Other SEC Games

Auburn over Mississippi

Kentucky over Missouri

Florida over LSU

Arkansas over South Carolina

Alabama over Texas A&M

Other ACC Games

Miami over Florida State

Virginia Tech over Boston College

Clemson over Wake Forest

Virginia over Duke

Notre Dame over North Carolina

Syracuse over Pittsburgh

Last week: 20-2.

Season: 97-16.

Daniel Shirley: 478-744-4227, @DM_Shirley

