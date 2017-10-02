Alabama, Georgia continue to roll along at the top of the SEC

Football power poll for the SEC entering the sixth week of the 2017 college football season.
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Auburn
4. Florida
5. Texas A&M
6. Mississippi State
7. LSU
8. Tennessee
9. Kentucky
10. Vanderbilt
11. Arkansas
12. South Carolina
13. Mississippi
14. Missouri
Last week’s scores
Georgia 41, Tennessee 0
Florida 38, Vanderbilt 24
Arkansas 42, New Mexico State 24
Kentucky 24, Eastern Michigan 20
Auburn 49, Mississippi State 10
Troy 24, LSU 21
Texas A&M 24, South Carolina 17
Alabama 66, Mississippi 3
This week’s games
Saturday
Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon
Mississippi at Auburn, Noon
LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Alabama at Texas A&M, 7:15 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
