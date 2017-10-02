Alabama, Georgia continue to roll along at the top of the SEC

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Fromm threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores Saturday as No. 7 Georgia rolled to a 41-0 blowout of Tennessee, which suffered its first shutout loss in nearly a quarter-century. Wade Payne AP