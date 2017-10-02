Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Fromm threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores Saturday as No. 7 Georgia rolled to a 41-0 blowout of Tennessee, which suffered its first shutout loss in nearly a quarter-century.
Alabama, Georgia continue to roll along at the top of the SEC

By Daniel Shirley

October 02, 2017 11:36 AM

Football power poll for the SEC entering the sixth week of the 2017 college football season.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Auburn

4. Florida

5. Texas A&M

6. Mississippi State

7. LSU

8. Tennessee

9. Kentucky

10. Vanderbilt

11. Arkansas

12. South Carolina

13. Mississippi

14. Missouri

Last week’s scores

Georgia 41, Tennessee 0

Florida 38, Vanderbilt 24

Arkansas 42, New Mexico State 24

Kentucky 24, Eastern Michigan 20

Auburn 49, Mississippi State 10

Troy 24, LSU 21

Texas A&M 24, South Carolina 17

Alabama 66, Mississippi 3

This week’s games

Saturday

Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon

Mississippi at Auburn, Noon

LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M, 7:15 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

