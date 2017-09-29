Georgia receiver Terry Godwin looks back as he heads to the end zone with a Jake Fromm bomb for the first score of the game against Mississippi State. Go to macon.com for complete game coverage.
Georgia receiver Terry Godwin looks back as he heads to the end zone with a Jake Fromm bomb for the first score of the game against Mississippi State. Go to macon.com for complete game coverage. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com
Georgia receiver Terry Godwin looks back as he heads to the end zone with a Jake Fromm bomb for the first score of the game against Mississippi State. Go to macon.com for complete game coverage. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com
Peach State Sports Blog

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

Peach State Sports Blog

Georgia needs to back up big win with a victory on the road

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 29, 2017 12:26 PM

Georgia made a big-time statement last week with its dominant win over Mississippi State.

Now the Bulldogs need to back that up and avoid a letdown as they head on the road to Tennessee.

Here are my predictions for Saturday’s state, SEC and ACC games:

Georgia at Tennessee: Georgia looked like the SEC’s second best team last week against Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs can’t let that momentum slide by overlooking the struggling Volunteers. ... Georgia.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets dominated an overmatched Pittsburgh team last week. Look for more of the same Saturday. ... Georgia Tech.

VMI at Mercer: The Bears badly need a win in Southern Conference play and avoid their first-ever four-game losing streak since their program reboot in 2013. ... Mercer.

Fort Valley State at Southern: The Wildcats got their first win last week, but this will be tough on the road against an FCS program. ... Southern.

Other State Games

Memphis over Georgia State

Kennesaw State over North Greenville

Albany State over Miles

Bethune-Cookman over Savannah State

North Alabama over West Georgia

West Alabama over Shorter

Other SEC Games

Alabama over Mississippi

Arkansas over New Mexico State

Auburn over Mississippi State

Florida over Vanderbilt

Kentucky over Eastern Michigan

LSU over Troy

Texas A&M over South Carolina

Other ACC Games

Boston College over Central Michigan

Clemson over Virginia Tech

Florida State over Wake Forest

Louisville over Murray State

N.C. State over Syracuse

Pittsburgh over Rice

Last week: 17-7.

Season: 77-14.

Daniel Shirley: 478-744-4227, @DM_Shirley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Riley enjoyed experience of playing at Auburn

Riley enjoyed experience of playing at Auburn 0:41

Riley enjoyed experience of playing at Auburn
Turnovers key for Mercer's success 0:55

Turnovers key for Mercer's success
Lamb pleased with Mercer team coming out of Auburn game 2:20

Lamb pleased with Mercer team coming out of Auburn game

View More Video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.