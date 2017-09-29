Georgia needs to back up big win with a victory on the road

Georgia made a big-time statement last week with its dominant win over Mississippi State.
Now the Bulldogs need to back that up and avoid a letdown as they head on the road to Tennessee.
Here are my predictions for Saturday’s state, SEC and ACC games:
Georgia at Tennessee: Georgia looked like the SEC’s second best team last week against Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs can’t let that momentum slide by overlooking the struggling Volunteers. ... Georgia.
North Carolina at Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets dominated an overmatched Pittsburgh team last week. Look for more of the same Saturday. ... Georgia Tech.
VMI at Mercer: The Bears badly need a win in Southern Conference play and avoid their first-ever four-game losing streak since their program reboot in 2013. ... Mercer.
Fort Valley State at Southern: The Wildcats got their first win last week, but this will be tough on the road against an FCS program. ... Southern.
Other State Games
Memphis over Georgia State
Kennesaw State over North Greenville
Albany State over Miles
Bethune-Cookman over Savannah State
North Alabama over West Georgia
West Alabama over Shorter
Other SEC Games
Alabama over Mississippi
Arkansas over New Mexico State
Auburn over Mississippi State
Florida over Vanderbilt
Kentucky over Eastern Michigan
LSU over Troy
Texas A&M over South Carolina
Other ACC Games
Boston College over Central Michigan
Clemson over Virginia Tech
Florida State over Wake Forest
Louisville over Murray State
N.C. State over Syracuse
Pittsburgh over Rice
Last week: 17-7.
Season: 77-14.
