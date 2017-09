FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2016, file photo, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente, left, speaks to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla. With a quarter of the college football season in the books, 24 undefeated teams remain, along with the possibility that each Power Five conference could have an undefeated champion. That’s way off. For now, a couple of cross-divisional conference games matching ranked teams, No. 2 Clemson at No. 12 Virginia Tech and No. 5 Southern California at No. 16 Washington State, highlight the schedule and will be part whittling the field of unbeaten teams. Chris O"Meara AP