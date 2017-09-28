Predicting the winners for this weekend’s high school football games

Teams around the state are starting to separate themselves into championship contenders, teams just looking for a playoff spot and teams that are trying to just get some momentum.
That will continue with this weekend’s action.
Here are my predictions for this weekend’s games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Friday
Lee County at Houston County: The Bears have a tough one to open GHSA Region 1-6A play. ... Lee County.
Hampton at Jones County: The Greyhounds keep rolling in Region 4-5A play. ... Jones County.
Coffee at Warner Robins: The Demons look to finish non-region play with another win. ... Warner Robins.
Howard at West Laurens: A key Region 2-4A opener for the Huskies. ... Howard.
Mary Persons at Spalding: The Bulldogs haven’t lost a Region 2-4A game since 2014. ... Mary Persons.
Central at Pike County: The Chargers got their first win of the season last week. ... Pike County.
Rutland at Kendrick: Two winless teams face off in Columbus. ... Kendrick.
Westside at Jackson: Another difficult test for the Seminoles coming off a loss to Peach County. ... Jackson.
Dodge County at Northeast: The Raiders hope to avid their second straight loss. ... Dodge County.
Twiggs County at FPD: The Vikings have had two straight big-time games from their offense. ... FPD.
Stratford at Mount de Sales: The Eagles and Cavaliers face off in a Bibb County rivalry game. ... Stratford.
Tattnall Square at Wilkinson County: The Trojans keep rolling in their Region 7A-1A opener. ... Tattnall Square.
Crawford County at Taylor County: The Eagles hit the road for a big challenge in Region 4B-1A. ... Taylor County.
Memorial Day at Westfield: The Hornets got a key home win last week. ... Memorial Day.
Saturday
Johnson Ferry at Covenant: The Rams look to keep their momentum going after a win last week. ... Covenant.
