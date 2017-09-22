After breaking free from a potential sack, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) nearly rushes for a first down against Samford.
After breaking free from a potential sack, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) nearly rushes for a first down against Samford. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com
Georgia’s SEC opener has turned into a huge game

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 22, 2017 10:48 AM

A couple of weeks ago, the Mississippi State-Georgia game looked like any other SEC opener. Sure, it was big because it’s a conference game, and it’s the first conference game of the season for Georgia.

But now the game looks big, really big. Mississippi State routed LSU in laughable fashion last week and enters Sanford Stadium with a 3-0 record, including that rout of LSU in its conference opener.

Georgia is also 3-0 after wins over Appalachian State, Notre Dame and Samford. So this game should be a fun one Saturday night as Georgia looks to get off to a strong start in SEC play.

Here are my predictions for Saturday’s state, SEC and ACC games:

Mississippi State at Georgia: The home-standing Bulldogs need to get the same kind of start in SEC play that the visiting Bulldogs had last week against LSU. ... Georgia.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets open ACC play in style against a beat-up Panthers team. ... Georgia Tech.

Mercer at East Tennessee State: Mercer stays on the road and jumps back into Southern Conference action. ... Mercer.

Georgia Southern at Indiana: The Eagles are still searching for their first win of the season. .... Indiana.

Benedict at Fort Valley State: The Wildcats are looking to get on track after two losses to start the season. ... Benedict.

Other State Games

Charlotte over Georgia State

Albany State over West Georgia

Florida A&M over Savannah State

Valdosta State over West Florida

Delta State over Shorter

Other SEC Games

Texas A&M over Arkansas

Kentucky over Florida

LSU over Syracuse

Auburn over Missouri

South Carolina over Louisiana Tech

Tennessee over UMass

Alabama over Vanderbilt

Other ACC Games

Clemson over Boston College

Duke over North Carolina

Florida State over N.C. State

Louisville over Kent State

Miami over Toledo

Virginia Tech over Old Dominion

Wake Forest over Appalachian State

Last week: 21-7.

Season: 60-17.

Daniel Shirley: 478-744-4227, @DM_Shirley

