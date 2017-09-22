Georgia’s SEC opener has turned into a huge game

A couple of weeks ago, the Mississippi State-Georgia game looked like any other SEC opener. Sure, it was big because it’s a conference game, and it’s the first conference game of the season for Georgia.
But now the game looks big, really big. Mississippi State routed LSU in laughable fashion last week and enters Sanford Stadium with a 3-0 record, including that rout of LSU in its conference opener.
Georgia is also 3-0 after wins over Appalachian State, Notre Dame and Samford. So this game should be a fun one Saturday night as Georgia looks to get off to a strong start in SEC play.
Here are my predictions for Saturday’s state, SEC and ACC games:
Mississippi State at Georgia: The home-standing Bulldogs need to get the same kind of start in SEC play that the visiting Bulldogs had last week against LSU. ... Georgia.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets open ACC play in style against a beat-up Panthers team. ... Georgia Tech.
Mercer at East Tennessee State: Mercer stays on the road and jumps back into Southern Conference action. ... Mercer.
Georgia Southern at Indiana: The Eagles are still searching for their first win of the season. .... Indiana.
Benedict at Fort Valley State: The Wildcats are looking to get on track after two losses to start the season. ... Benedict.
Other State Games
Charlotte over Georgia State
Albany State over West Georgia
Florida A&M over Savannah State
Valdosta State over West Florida
Delta State over Shorter
Other SEC Games
Texas A&M over Arkansas
Kentucky over Florida
LSU over Syracuse
Auburn over Missouri
South Carolina over Louisiana Tech
Tennessee over UMass
Alabama over Vanderbilt
Other ACC Games
Clemson over Boston College
Duke over North Carolina
Florida State over N.C. State
Louisville over Kent State
Miami over Toledo
Virginia Tech over Old Dominion
Wake Forest over Appalachian State
Last week: 21-7.
Season: 60-17.
Daniel Shirley: 478-744-4227, @DM_Shirley
Comments