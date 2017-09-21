Peach County running back Trevon Woolfolk and the Trojans open GHSA Region 4-3A play Friday at Westside.
High school football season beginning to hit its stride

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 21, 2017 8:25 AM

Region games are here for a lot of the area teams as the season starts to hit its stride. That includes a couple of GHSA regions jumping into region games Friday, joining Region 4-5A, which is entering its third week of region contests.

Here are my predictions for Friday’s games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Northside at Ware County: The Eagles seem to be rounding into form. ... Northside.

Peach County at Westside: The Trojans have made it through the non-region schedule in pretty good shape. ... Peach County.

Spalding at Houston County: The Bears have one more game to continue to improve before Region 1-6A play begins. ... Houston County.

Eagle’s Landing at Jones County: A matchup of 2-0 teams in Region 4-5A play. ... Jones County.

Veterans at Perry: The Panthers try to snap a four-game losing streak to the Warhawks. ... Perry.

Warner Robins at West Laurens: The Demons have steamrolled to a 4-0 start. ... Warner Robins.

Kendrick at Central: The Chargers have struggled in non-region play. ... Central.

Jackson at Rutland: The Hurricanes, likewise, have struggled in the non-region schedule. ... Jackson.

Northeast at Bleckley County: Entering region play, both teams have been pleasant surprises. ... Northeast.

Southwest at Dodge County: Jordan Slocum against the undefeated Indians should be fun. ... Dodge County.

Stratford at Lincoln County: The Eagles head to Lincolnton for a big showdown. ... Stratford.

Tattnall Square at Washington-Wilkes: The Trojans just keep rolling right along. ... Tattnall Square.

Hawkinsville at Crawford County: The Eagles look to bounce back from last week’s loss. ... Crawford County.

Westminster at Westfield: The Hornets are 1-4. ... Westminster.

Memorial Day at Windsor: The Knights look to get on track. ... Memorial Day.

Covenant at Horizon: The Rams hope to bounce back from consecutive losses. ... Covenant.

Last week: 11-2 (before Windsor).

Season: 39-12 (before the week).

Daniel Shirley: 478-744-4227, @DM_Shirley

