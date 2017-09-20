Stan Awtrey previews Georgia Tech-Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech opens ACC play Saturday against Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets’ game last week against Central Florida was canceled.
Stan Awtrey talked about the Yellow Jackets as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
September 20, 2017 6:10 PM
Georgia Tech opens ACC play Saturday against Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets’ game last week against Central Florida was canceled.
Stan Awtrey talked about the Yellow Jackets as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
Comments