Matt Murschel breaks down Florida-Tennessee and this week’s football action

Florida pulled off a miracle win over Tennessee on Saturday. Georgia hosts Mississippi State this week in the SEC’s top game.
Matt Murschel breaks it all down as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
September 20, 2017 5:52 PM
Florida pulled off a miracle win over Tennessee on Saturday. Georgia hosts Mississippi State this week in the SEC’s top game.
Matt Murschel breaks it all down as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
Comments