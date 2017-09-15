Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Michael Conroy AP
Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

Georgia looks to keep momentum going from win at Notre Dame

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 15, 2017 10:57 AM

Georgia earned a big-time win last week at Notre Dame while Georgia Tech returned home for a win over Jacksonville State. Mercer and Georgia Southern both lost, Mercer at home and Georgia Southern in a “home” game in Birmingham, Alabama.

On Saturday, Georgia is the only team playing at home as it tries to keep its momentum rolling. Mercer is on the road, Georgia Southern had a scheduled off week, and Georgia Tech got an extra off week when its game against Central Florida was canceled.

Here are my predictions for Saturday’s state, SEC and ACC games.

Samford at Georgia: Georgia opens SEC play next week, but before that, it has to focus on Samford and Macon native Chris Hatcher as its head coach. ... Georgia.

Mercer at Auburn: The Bears are coming off a tough loss to Wofford in Southern Conference play as they prepare to face their first-ever SEC opponent. ... Auburn.

Miles at Fort Valley State: The Wildcats’ first SIAC game of the season after winning the conference championship game last year. ... Fort Valley State.

Other State Games

Penn State over Georgia State

Kennesaw State over Alabama State

Albany State over North Greenville

Montana over Savannah State

Delta State over West Georgia

North Alabama over Valdosta State

Florida Tech over Shorter

Other SEC Games

Alabama over Colorado State

Tennessee over Florida

California over Mississippi

Mississippi State over LSU

Purdue over Missouri

South Carolina over Kentucky

Texas A&M over Louisiana-Lafayette

Kansas State over Vanderbilt

Other ACC Games

Boston College over Notre Dame

Clemson over Louisville

Duke over Baylor

North Carolina over Old Dominion

N.C. State over Furman

Oklahoma State over Pittsburgh

Central Michigan over Syracuse

Virginia over Connecticut

Virginia Tech over East Carolina

Wake Forest over Utah State

Last week: 23-5.

Season: 39-10.

Daniel Shirley: 478-744-4227, @DM_Shirley

