Georgia looks to keep momentum going from win at Notre Dame

Georgia earned a big-time win last week at Notre Dame while Georgia Tech returned home for a win over Jacksonville State. Mercer and Georgia Southern both lost, Mercer at home and Georgia Southern in a “home” game in Birmingham, Alabama.
On Saturday, Georgia is the only team playing at home as it tries to keep its momentum rolling. Mercer is on the road, Georgia Southern had a scheduled off week, and Georgia Tech got an extra off week when its game against Central Florida was canceled.
Here are my predictions for Saturday’s state, SEC and ACC games.
Samford at Georgia: Georgia opens SEC play next week, but before that, it has to focus on Samford and Macon native Chris Hatcher as its head coach. ... Georgia.
Mercer at Auburn: The Bears are coming off a tough loss to Wofford in Southern Conference play as they prepare to face their first-ever SEC opponent. ... Auburn.
Miles at Fort Valley State: The Wildcats’ first SIAC game of the season after winning the conference championship game last year. ... Fort Valley State.
Other State Games
Penn State over Georgia State
Kennesaw State over Alabama State
Albany State over North Greenville
Montana over Savannah State
Delta State over West Georgia
North Alabama over Valdosta State
Florida Tech over Shorter
Other SEC Games
Alabama over Colorado State
Tennessee over Florida
California over Mississippi
Mississippi State over LSU
Purdue over Missouri
South Carolina over Kentucky
Texas A&M over Louisiana-Lafayette
Kansas State over Vanderbilt
Other ACC Games
Boston College over Notre Dame
Clemson over Louisville
Duke over Baylor
North Carolina over Old Dominion
N.C. State over Furman
Oklahoma State over Pittsburgh
Central Michigan over Syracuse
Virginia over Connecticut
Virginia Tech over East Carolina
Wake Forest over Utah State
Last week: 23-5.
Season: 39-10.
