Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) hands off to fullback Christian Payne (47) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Georgia defeated Notre Dame 20-19. Michael Conroy AP
Peach State Sports Blog

Jason Butt breaks down Georgia’s big win, what’s next for Bulldogs

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 14, 2017 3:32 PM

Georgia is coming off a big win over Notre Dame on Saturday. The Bulldogs host Samford this week.

Jason Butt breaks down the Bulldogs’ win over the Fighting Irish and this week’s game as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.