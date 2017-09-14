David Hale breaks down Clemson-Louisville and this week in ACC football

Clemson faces Louisville in the big ACC game this week, while Georgia Tech is off after its game at Central Florida was canceled.
David Hale breaks down all the ACC action as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
September 14, 2017 3:00 PM
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
