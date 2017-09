FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm heads off the field after the team's 31-10 victory over Appalachian State in an NCAA college football game, in Athen, Ga. Freshman Jake Fromm flourished in a relief role in his debut for No. 15 Georgia, but now comes a different test. Fromm's first start comes Saturday at No. 24 Notre Dame, and his teammates insist he packs the resolve needed to handle the challenge. Curtis Compton AP