FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, in Athens, Ga. Freshman Jake Fromm flourished in a relief role in his debut for No. 15 Georgia, but now comes a different test. Fromm's first start comes Saturday at No. 24 Notre Dame _ and his teammates insist he packs the resolve needed to handle the challenge. John Amis AP