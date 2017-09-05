Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb speaks with quarterback Kaelan Riley (1) during the Bears' game against Jacksonville Thursday night.
Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb speaks with quarterback Kaelan Riley (1) during the Bears' game against Jacksonville Thursday night. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb speaks with quarterback Kaelan Riley (1) during the Bears' game against Jacksonville Thursday night. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
Peach State Sports Blog

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

Peach State Sports Blog

Lamb breaks down win over Jacksonville, previews Wofford game

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 05, 2017 5:56 PM

Bobby Lamb’s Mercer Bears opened their season with a win over Jacksonville and host Wofford on Saturday.

Lamb broke down the season-opening and previewed the game with Wofford as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lamb excited to see son Taylor play against Georgia

Lamb excited to see son Taylor play against Georgia 1:11

Lamb excited to see son Taylor play against Georgia
Lamb pleased with Mercer's depth at running back 1:12

Lamb pleased with Mercer's depth at running back
Lamb breaks down what Riley brings to Mercer program 1:26

Lamb breaks down what Riley brings to Mercer program

View More Video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.