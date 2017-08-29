More Videos

Lamb not sure of plans Saturday but knows he will get to see son Taylor play

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 29, 2017 9:51 AM

Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb isn’t sure of his plans for Saturday. He will leave that up to his wife Allyson.

Bobby just knows he will be in Athens to watch his son Taylor and the Appalachian State Mountaineers play Georgia. Bobby’s Bears play Thursday, which means he will get the rare chance to see Taylor play in person.

“We talk about different things at least once a day,” Bobby said. “I had a reporter ask me about a tailgate the other day — I told him, ‘Listen, I have to worry about my game Thursday night. I know I’m going to Athens on Saturday morning, and after that, my wife is going to tell me what to do. I have a ticket, I have a parking pass, and that’s all I need.’ (Taylor) is excited about it. My only goal for him at the end of the game is that he’s standing upright.”

Bobby’s father Ray was hired by Georgia as its coordinator of high school relations in 1993, serving as a liaison between Georgia coaches in all sports and high school coaches throughout the state and region. Bobby said Ray worked for Georgia for 17 years.

Ray was a high school coach for 35 years in Georgia and South Carolina. He won three state titles, two at Warren County and one at Commerce.

Bobby’s brother Hal was the head coach at Upson-Lee in 1997 and 1998 and has been the head coach at Calhoun since 1999. He has a 208-35 record with Calhoun with two state titles and has reached the championship game five other times.

“It’s big with Dad,” Bobby said of Taylor playing against Georgia. “We grew up there in Commerce forever. I guess we moved to Commerce when I was in the first grade, so that’s a long, long time ago, as you can see. With Dad’s ties there and being close and everybody kind of knowing my dad there, and he worked there for 17 years, and, of course, my brother’s success here in the state, we’ve got a big contingent from Commerce coming and a big contingent from Calhoun coming.

“I just hope he plays well, and they have fun doing it.”

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.