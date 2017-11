1:40 Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says Pause

1:19 Natrez Patrick happy to beat Tech for seniors

1:39 Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says

1:18 Shopping local helps people 'live the American dream'

1:15 South Bibb Christmas tree farmer loves lighting up the faces of customers.

2:06 Georgia Bulldogs swat Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

1:26 Black Friday leads to parking space standoff

4:38 Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

0:57 Macon girl 'so proud' of mom's dying wishes